Tanzania’s opposition seeks new election, ‘endless’ protests

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzania’s two main opposition parties are calling for a re-run of Wednesday’s election after alleging widespread fraud, and they are urging people into the streets for peaceful protests on Monday. The joint statement by the CHADEMA and ACT Wazalendo parties comes hours after populist President John Magufuli was declared the winner of a second term. The ruling party also secured nearly every seat in parliament, giving it the power to change the country’s constitution. The opposition asserts a “butchering of democracy” in the East African nation. The national electoral commission has called all votes legitimate.