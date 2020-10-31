Two days left to return absentee ballots via drop box

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City Clerk's Office and The City of Madison Fire Department are reminding citizens there are two days left to turn in their completed absentee ballot.

Ballots must be returned via drop box by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. And to return ballots after that time the City Clerk's Office asks you to take it to your polling place on Election Day.

There are 13 fire stations and the Elver Park Shelter with secure drop boxes.

For a full list of the City of Madison absentee ballot drop boxes and any voting plan questions click here.