Anti-France protests continue, as Macron seeks understanding

KARACHI (AP) — Hundreds of protesters in Pakistan have burned effigies of France’s leader and chanted anti-French slogans, as President Macron tried to send a message of understanding to Muslims around the world. The demonstrations on Sunday followed anti-France protests across the Muslim world last week, and came despite Macron’s statement that he understood the shock Muslims felt at caricatures depicting Islam’s prophet. Macron spoke late Saturday in an interview with the Qatar-based Arabic TV station Al-Jazeera, in which he defended freedoms of expression. Anti-France protests began after Macron eulogized a French teacher in Paris who was decapitated for showing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class.