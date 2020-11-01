Fighting over separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region continues

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Fighting over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh entered sixth week on Sunday, with Armenian and Azerbaijani forces blaming each other for new attacks. Nagorno-Karabakh officials accused Azerabaijan of shelling the region’s civilian settlements, and Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry claimed Armenian forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border and shelled two Azerbaijani regions. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. The latest outburst of hostilities began Sept. 27 and marked the worst escalation of the decades-old conflict in over quarter century. Three cease-fire agreements failed to halt the fighting.