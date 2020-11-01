Hearing from voters on last day of early voting in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Even before the last day of early voting began at the City County Building, 145 thousand people had already voted in Madison.

According to data from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, less than a quarter of the city's registered voters still had to vote.

And many of them lined up to drop off their ballots Sunday.

"I'm here to vote early because I'm going to be working on election day so this is most convenient for me," Isaac Testa said.

"It just felt like the right day to do it, I knew I wanted to vote early," Olivia Jackson said.

With two weeks of early voting in Madison, voters had many reasons for waiting until the last day of early voting.

"We really wanted to vote on election day but just looking at how Madison is and coronavirus cases going up how long lines are we decided to vote early," Sreenivas Gouraram said.

"My absentee ballot never came so I was just waiting on the right day and I work on Tuesday so I just wanted to get out here," Jackson said.

"It's a tough decision you know, it kinda came down to the wire," Testa said. "I like em both so much that it kinda took until now to kinda make the call."

No matter the reason why people decided to hold off until today to vote early, they were happy that they at least had the opportunity to do so.

"Especially Madison does a really good job having so many polling places that are nearby because I'm a student and live on campus it's easy to get to the Capitol if I need to and also to vote on campus," Jackson said.

While early voting ended Sunday, you can still put your completed absentee ballots into drop boxes around the city until 5 pm Monday, but do not mail them at this point.

More than 9,000 people still have not returned their absentee ballots in Madison.