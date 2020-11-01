More than 1.8 million voted early in Wisconsin
MADISON (WKOW) -- Nearly two million people have already voted in Wisconsin ahead of election day.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports 1,873,403 absentee ballots have been returned, as of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 1. Clerks issued more than two million absentee ballots in total.
Almost 637,000 of those voters cast their ballots in person.
Most municipalities ended in person voting Friday or Saturday. People could still vote in person at the Madison city clerk's office on Sunday.
The clerk's office said as of Saturday, just about 26,000 people voted in person, out of more than 119,000 returned absentee ballots.
The busiest absentee voting sites were the clerk's office, Memorial Union on the UW-Madison campus and the following library locations: Meadowridge, Pinney and Sequoya.
Polling places are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.