More than 1.8 million voted early in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nearly two million people have already voted in Wisconsin ahead of election day.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission reports 1,873,403 absentee ballots have been returned, as of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 1. Clerks issued more than two million absentee ballots in total.

Almost 637,000 of those voters cast their ballots in person.

Most municipalities ended in person voting Friday or Saturday. People could still vote in person at the Madison city clerk's office on Sunday.

The clerk's office said as of Saturday, just about 26,000 people voted in person, out of more than 119,000 returned absentee ballots.

Absentee stats for the @CityofMadison as of 10/31:



➡️127,700 absentee ballots issued

➡️119,263 absentee ballots returned

➡️25,999 in-person absentee voters

➡️191,139 total registered voters#MadisonVotes2020 #vote #elections2020 pic.twitter.com/aXtSXX2GfQ — Madison WI Clerk (@MadisonWIClerk) November 1, 2020

The busiest absentee voting sites were the clerk's office, Memorial Union on the UW-Madison campus and the following library locations: Meadowridge, Pinney and Sequoya.

Polling places are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Click here for more information on election day.