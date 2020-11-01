Mugging outside Madison bar

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department responded to a mugging Saturday night outside of the Locker Room Sports Bar.

Police responded around 9 p.m. to the sports bar on north side of Madison.

According to the officials the victim left the bar alone and was followed by a 15-year-old male. In the parking lot witnesses saw the 15-year-old grab the victim's purse and struggle for it. Then the victim was pulled to the ground and suffered injuries to her face. The victim got medical care.

Officers found the victim's purse and the suspect after he ran away.

Authorities charged the suspect with strong armed robbery and booked him in a juvenile reception center.