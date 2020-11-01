Neighbors want answers after shooting on Madison’s west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- In broad daylight, gunshots sounded off at the Wexford Ridge Apartments on Saturday.

Neighbors on Colony Drive, off Gammon Road, heard what they assumed were firecrackers around 1:30 p.m.

"I didn't count them, but I'm thinking there had to be at least 6 or 7, maybe 8 shots. It sounded like they were coming from my backyard, literally," said one nearby resident, Scott Wang.

When Madison Police Department showed up, Wang and others realized there had been a shooting.

A 30-year-old Madison man died and two Madison teenagers were severely injured. The 17-year-old and 18-year-old are expected to survive.

"It's scary because there were little kids walking around, people were walking their dogs, people were on bicycles. It was, like, totally unexpected," said Marcy Wynn, another neighbor.

Wynn says her husband was in the backyard grilling when they heard the shots. Only a few hours later, though, she said some families still came to the neighborhood to trick-or-treat for Halloween.

"They seemed to be going like nothing happened, it was kind of interesting," she added.

Wynn and Wang say they live in a good neighborhood, but they feel uneasy because the police have yet to provide them with updates.

"I don't know what to think at this point. Hopefully it's a one-time, isolated situation and that the police somehow get a handle on the violence that's occurring more frequently here on the west side of Madison," said Wang.

Wang and other neighbors also claim there have been incidents of gun violence in the neighborhood in the past.

"I don't think this one's any more safe or any less safe than anywhere else in Madison at this point. There are guns all over the city," said Wynn.

Saturday's killing marks the eleventh homicide in Madison this year, whereas in 2019, there were only four.

"I think this is just one more unfortunate, continuing pattern in spike and increase in gun violence we're seeing in Madison this year," said Madison Police Department's Acting Chief Vic Wahl.

Police have not said what may have led up to the incident.