Portage man arrested after shooting a man in the leg

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- A man is recovering after being shot in Portage. Around 11:40 p.m. Saturday night, police in Portage found a man who had a gunshot wound to his left leg.

Before being transported, the victim himself and his family identified the suspect as Joshua Travers.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for Tavers' home on the 100 block of East Franklin Street in Portage. Police found Tavers at his home and he was arrested.

The victim is in stable condition with a non-life threatening injury at a local hospital.

Police do no think this was a random act and continue to investigate.