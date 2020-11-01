 Skip to Content

SLIDESHOW: Blue Moon shining bright on Halloween

Debra-Schotten
Debra Schotten
Debra Schotten 2
Debra Schotten
Jerry Laundrie
Jerry Laundrie
Denine Vanderbilt
Denine Vanderbilt
Melissa Ann Okey
Melissa Ann Okey
Diane Krszjzaniek
Diane Krszjzaniek

MADISON (WKOW) - Viewers captured the bright Blue Moon shining high in the sky on Halloween night.

The blue moon isn’t blue. The term refers to the moon’s timing, not its color, according to NASA.

A blue moon is the second full moon in a calendar month and appears every two or three years. We last saw one in March 2018. The next one is in August 2023.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, a Halloween full moon hasn’t appeared in all time zones since 1944.

Katherine Noel

Katherine Noel

Forecaster, WKOW TV, Madison

