Storage locker for the homeless catches fire in Town of Madison

TOWN OF MADISON (WKOW) -- City of Madison firefighters responded to their first fire call within the Town of Madison limits Sunday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., they responded to a metal storage building in the 1300 block of Culmen Street that had smoke showing from all sides of the Quonset hut.

There were some items and debris on fire inside, and extreme winds did make fire control and search of the building difficult.

Ultimately, firefighters were able to put out the fire and make sure no one was inside.

St. Vincent's owns the building, which is used as a storage space. According to the fire department, Vinny's Lockers is a free program that stores belongings of people who are homeless.

No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.