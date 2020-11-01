Supporters of presidential candidates use final days to sway voters in WI

MADISON (WKOW) -- Supporters of President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden didn't waste their final weekend pushing for their candidates in Wisconsin.

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin visited UW-Madison Sunday evening, to deliver pizzas to student leaders and volunteers.

She thanked them for their work in turning out the vote for Joe Biden on campus.

Baldwin says she expects more young people to vote in this election than ever.

"I know from my own experience that when you show up, when you engage, when you talk about the issues that are the greatest concern to this generation, that they participate. And I think you're going to see record numbers," Baldwin told 27 News.

This came after a series of visits with other leading Democrats around the state.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump visited the Wausau area Sunday, speaking to a crowd of more than 300 people in Rothschild.

A major topic of the speech was the pandemic and Operation Warpspeed. It's the Trump administration's initiative to bring a coronavirus vaccine to the US soon.

"The vaccine, it will be here in large scale by the end of this year," she said. "We have also built up our supplies while healthy Americans go back to work and back to school."

This was Ivanka's third stop, after visiting Iowa and Michigan to campaign for her father.