Trial to begin for man accused in Minnesota mosque bombing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of the leader of an Illinois anti-government group who’s accused of being the mastermind behind the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque. Michael Hari, of Clarence, has pleaded not guilty to multiple civil rights and hate crimes stemming from the early morning pipe bombing of Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington. No one was injured, but the attack damaged the mosque and frightened local Muslims. Hari’s alleged accomplices have pleaded guilty. They have said they were following Hari’s lead and that they carried out the bombing to scare Muslims into leaving the U.S.