Trump noticeably absent from key US Senate race in Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A parade of Republican Party leaders fearful of losing the majority in the U.S. Senate has visited Montana to rally behind incumbent Steve Daines as he faces a strong challenge from the state’s Democratic governor, Steve Bullock. But one has been conspicuously absent: President Donald Trump. The president in 2018 visited Montana repeatedly and hosted huge rallies in a failed bid to oust the state’s senior senator, Democrat Jon Tester. Trump had indicated he would return to Big Sky Country in 2020. But that’s gone by the wayside with Trump playing defense in several battleground states and after a coronavirus infection temporarily sidelined him during the homestretch of the campaign.