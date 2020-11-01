Two days from Election Day, message shifts from persuasion to turnout

MADISON (WKOW) -- With millions of ballots already cast and polling data that show nearly all voters in Wisconsin have had a preferred candidate for months, the campaigns of President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are pivoting from persuading voters to choose them to rallying those same supporters to actually vote.

"It's all about what we call mobilization -- getting your voters to turn out to the polls," said Philip Chen, as assistant political science professor at Beloit College. "And in that sense, there's still a lot of work to be done."

Mike Wagner, a journalism and mass communications professor at UW-Madison, said one could make a case that inspiring turnout is an even bigger challenge.

"In some ways, that's a harder thing to persuade people about because they know they're voting as one of tens of millions," Wagner said.

Both Chen and Wagner said they would monitor Tuesday's returns with an eye on different parts of the state that have played a vital role in deciding past presidential elections.

"I'm looking especially at turnout in Milwaukee," Chen said. "Both the city and county, because that's where we saw a drop off from 2008 and 2012 into 2016."

Nearly 60,000 fewer Milwaukee County voters cast a ballot in the 2016 presidential election compared to 2012. President Trump won the state by a margin of fewer than 30,000 votes.

"In terms of turnout, Dane County and the WOW counties (Washington, Ozaukee, Waukesha) around Milwaukee," Wagner said. "In terms of who's winning and by how much, the Fox Valley."

Swing Sections in a Swing State

While they may not get as much attention as the state's largest cities, or their surrounding suburbs, southwest Wisconsin includes a large portion of the swing areas within Wisconsin.

A total of 23 counties voted for Barack Obama in both 2008 and 2012 before choosing Trump in 2016. In southwest Wisconsin, Columbia, Crawford, Grant, Lafayette, Richland, and Sauk counties were among those who flipped from Obama to Trump.

"They're not a huge portion of the population but when you're talking so close of a state, as we saw in 2016 and like we saw in 2000 and 2004 in Wisconsin, those kinds of small movements can really make a difference," Chen said.

Wagner said it would be wrong to identify any one region or factor as the single key to winning Wisconsin. He said any number of variables and sections of state could, either on their own or in a combination, decide who carries this Midwestern battleground state.

"Everything is pivotal in 2020," Wagner said. "Turnout in Sauk County and places like that where they were Obama counties and Trump counties, who they go for is critically important."