Wind Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 2:00 PM CST

Wind Advisory from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 2:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Dane County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
