Wind Advisory for S. WI, chilly air moves in

MADISON (WKOW) - A Wind Advisory is in place for all counties in southern Wisconsin until 2 p.m. Sunday.

Wind speeds are expected to vary from 20 to 25 mph for most of the day, gusting up to 40 or 45 mph at times.

The northwesterly winds are ushering in cool air, leading to a big dip in temperatures.

Temperatures will range from the low-to-mid 30s most of the day for the region, with highs near the upper 30s.

Although, it will feel like the teens to low 20s!

Winds will decrease as the sun sets, although remaining breezy.

Temperatures will gradually warm starting Monday, with highs returning to the low 50s. Mild temperatures dominate the week ahead. Starting mid-week through the end of the week, highs reach the low 60s.