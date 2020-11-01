 Skip to Content

Wind Advisory until SUN 2:00 PM CST

1:24 am Weather AlertsWx Alerts - Adams

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured
objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

wkowweather

Related Articles

Skip to content