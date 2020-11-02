A mild, breezy day ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - November started with very windy conditions and chilly weather. Many felt gusts in the 40s Sunday, even the upper 40s.

It will be breezy Monday, although much lower wind values will be felt compared to Sunday. Winds will be near 10 to 15 mph most of the day, with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

The west, southwesterly winds will bring a boost in temps. A mild Monday.

Highs in the low 50s are expected Monday. Highs gradually warm as the week continues with the 60s dominating the 7-day forecast.

A dry, mostly sunny week lies ahead. Straight sunshine on election day.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy & not as cool. High 52. Wind: SW 5-15 G 30.

Tuesday (Election Day): Sunny, breezy & mild. High 62. Wind: SW 5-15 G 30.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, a bit breezy & mild. Low 45. High 64.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny & mild. Low 46. High 65.

Friday: Mostly sunny & mild. Low 48. High 67.

Saturday:Mostly sunny & mild. Low 48. High 66.

Sunday: Partly sunny & mild. Low 50. High 64. Few showers possible at night.