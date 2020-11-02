Asteroid may ‘buzz-cut’ Earth just before Election Day

(WKOW) -- A refrigerator-sized asteroid is hurtling towards us and may 'buzz-cut' Earth on Monday, according to astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Tyson tweeted about the possibility in October.

Good news, according to Tyson, the space-rock is "not big enough to cause harm."

The asteroid has only a 0.41% chance of entering Earth's atmosphere, NASA said, "but if it did, it would disintegrate due to its extremely small size."

"So if the World ends in 2020, it won't be the fault of the universe," said Tyson.