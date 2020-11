WKOW (MADISON) Expect a mild and breezy day Tueday with highs jumping into the 60s in the afternoon.



Low overnight into Tuesday morning will be much more mild with lows in the middle 30s. Temperatures will quickly warm up Tuesday with highs in the middle 60s. Winds will stay strong out of the SW at 10-15 mph.



Expect the warmth to continue all week long with highs in the middle to upper 60s each day through Friday!