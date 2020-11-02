County clerks make final preps on election eve

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- Linda Gebhard expects the last presidential election before her retirement to make for a long but thorough day. While the state's most populous counties often report results into the wee hours of the morning following a presidential election, Gebard said that recently has not been the case in Grant County. However, she expects that will indeed be the case Tuesday.

"I'm pretty sure it's gonna be after midnight," Gebhard said. "We've got 52 municipalities and five cities. I want them to be careful and take their time."

Grant County is one of 20 counties in the United States profiled by the New York Times as one that could help swing the swing state of Wisconsin. Grant County voted twice for Barack Obama before favoring Donald Trump in 2016.

"We're very rural. Our needs are different from the big metropolitan areas," Gebhard said. "I think, everybody, they want better things. They want better things out here."

Dane County is also on the list of battleground counties. It's not because there's any question about which way the deeply-blue county will vote. Rather, election observers see the county as gaining more influence in decided statewide races as it gains more residents.

"In ten years, we added 60,000 people," said Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell. "So even in four years, we're adding thousands of new voters."

In 2020, nearly two-thirds of those registered voters have already cast their ballots. According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, 248,562 Dane County residents have returned absentee ballots, either by mail or in-person. That accounts for 63.6 percent of the county's registered voters.

McDonell said that will translate to relatively short lines at Dane County polling places Tuesday. It will allow poll workers to spend more of the day processing absentee ballots.

"A lot of the results will be in by midnight but there will probably be a substantial amount still going on," McDonell said.

McDonell said he believed the key difference between Dane County and Milwaukee County, where elections officials expect the count to continue until around 3:00 am Wednesday, is Dane County election staff feeding ballots as they day goes on at various polling places as opposed to a single processing site.

"It's not gonna be 4-5 a.m. like Milwaukee because Milwaukee's setup is very different," McDonell said. "They have one central location to do all their absentees and that can create a little bit of a bottleneck for them."

While Grant County will also process ballots at various polling locations, Gebhard said the challenge for her poll workers is the vast majority of machines in the county are too old to tabulate votes as they're fed in. Instead, Gebhard said poll workers, particularly in small towns and villages, will tabulate results by hand.

"I know there isn't a lot patience out there anymore but if you want good numbers then I hope everyone lets us do our work and get the numbers when we can get them," she said. "We'll get them to the state as fast as we can."