Dodge County man dies in late-night crash

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Reeseville man is dead after crashing into a Dodge County ditch late Sunday night, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said at about 10:30 p.m. a Jeep Cherokee was traveling north on County Highway G in the Town of Portland.

The Jeep swerved off the road, hitting a driveway culvert and came to a rest in a ditch.

The driver was removed from the vehicle and taken to Watertown Hospital where he was pronounced dead by the Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office.

The crash investigation is ongoing.