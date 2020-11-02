Getting Answers: waiting for COVID-19 test results, but needing to vote in-person

(WKOW) -- Early voting in Wisconsin has wrapped up, which means voters only have the option to vote in-person on election day. But what should voters do if they are waiting for COVID-19 test results, in quarantine or have been diagnosed with the virus?

"Voting is really, really important," UW Health Doctor Jeff Pothof said. "But at the same time, so is the health and safety members of our community."

He suggests for voters who need to vote in-person, but are waiting for COVID-19 test results, to be extra cautious.

"If you have a COVID test that's pending, you need to assume that you're positive until you get a negative result." Dr. Pothof said.

"So there is no difference between having COVID and being in that situation where you're waiting for your test to come back positive. Those those two different people need to act exactly the same way as it pertains to their precautions they need to isolate in their home wear mask, avoid contact with other people."

Pothof said if a voter knows he or she has tested positive for COVID-19, they should not be going into the polls for any reason.

"If you're COVID positive, that changes the whole game, then the risk is unreasonable for you to be going to the polls," Dr. Pothof said.

Curbside voting will be an option at all Madison polling sites on election day. Poll workers can check voter identifications through car window and bring ballots directly to the car of a voter. Poll workers will be taking the necessary COVID-19 safety precautions with personal protective equipment and masks.

If a person is in quarantine or in the hospital with the coronavirus, becoming a hospitalized voters is also an option.

"You can appoint somebody as your agent to run between where you are and the clerks office to get your absentee ballot," Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said.

The city said hospitalized voters are a part of every election, however, with an increase in coronavirus cases, they are expecting to see it utilized more.

This option runs through 5pm on election day. To read more about becoming a hospitalized voter, visit the city of Madison's website.