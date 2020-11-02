Gunfire erupts at Kabul University as police surround campus

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Gunfire has erupted at Kabul University in the Afghan capital and police have surrounded the sprawling campus. Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the gunfire Monday was ongoing. A health official said at least six people had been wounded. No group immediately took responsibility for the ongoing attack, though the Taliban denied being involved. Last year, a bomb outside of the campus’ gates killed eight people. In 2016, gunmen attacked the American University in Kabul, killing 13.