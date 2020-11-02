HHS Secretary advises against shutdowns in Wisconsin to limit COVID-19 spread

MADISON (WKOW) -- A member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force believes lockdowns and shutting down non-essential businesses in Wisconsin won't help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar tells 27 News closing non-essential businesses won't make a difference in limiting the spread in Wisconsin.

Instead, Azar blames the surge in cases on indoor gatherings as more people are meeting inside because of the cooler weather.

"We know it's tough, we know you've sacrificed a lot, but be careful around these household gatherings because that's where you can get or spread this disease quite easily," said Azar.

Earlier on in the pandemic, Governor Tony Evers enacted his 'safer at home order' which closed bars, restaurants, and other establishments not deemed essential.

This was eventually struck down by the State Supreme Court and the governor continues to face lawsuits backed by Republicans who oppose his orders such as the mask mandate and reducing capacity indoors to no more than 25%.

When asked what Wisconsin should be doing differently as the state continues to rank one of the worst in the nation for COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths, Azar said "remain vigilant."

"My plea to people in Wisconsin is to be vigilant. Don't let your guard down. We have such bright days ahead in terms of therapeutics and vaccines."

As Thanksgiving approaches, Azar recommends families to be cautious about who they invite and encourages people to rethink their plans this year to limit interactions with others.

"This Thanksgiving, may be a time for just real prudence and caution," he said. "When you can't wear face coverings, you may want to open the window, for instance, at the gathering periodically."

Additional guidance on how to protect yourself this holiday will be released soon by the CDC, according to Azar.