In Wisconsin, Trump’s repeat hopes meet fierce Dem push

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Voters in battleground Wisconsin are deciding between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, four years after Trump captured a narrow victory. Trump was eager to repeat the 2016 win that was a key part of his “blue wall” breakthrough that helped carry him to the White House. Democrats were equally eager to flip the state back in their favor. Races in Congress and the Legislature were also on the ballot. For many people, Tuesday was a day simply to watch for returns after they joined an unprecedented outpouring of absentee voting amid the pandemic. The heavy absentee vote may mean it takes longer to find out winners.