Kenosha prepares for election, two months after unrest

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Two months after street violence shook the little lakeside city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, dozens of businesses are still boarded up but far more have taken down their plywood. The music store is selling ukuleles again. The neighborhood taverns are open, and people are walking along the waterfront. But with divisive elections just a day away, it’s no surprise some businesses are hedging their bets. They are covering up windows and sometimes building outer sets of plywood doors that can be easily pulled shut if trouble returns. Protests flared in August after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot at close range by a police officer. Days later, officials say a white teenager from a nearby town shot and killed two protesters and injured another.