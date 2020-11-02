Madison City Clerk’s office calm day before election

MADISON (WKOW) -- There wasn't a lot of activity in the city county building without early in-person absentee voting Monday.

"All we're waiting for today is the delivery of absentee ballots from the dropboxes," Maribeth Witzel-Behl, Madison City Clerk, said.

Once all of those arrive, they will get all of the bags filled with absentee ballots to take to polling places early Tuesday morning.

And there are some changes with polling places this election.

"After April, we learned that we need big polling places not just a lot of polling places but they need to have a lot of space," Witzel-Behl said.

In came MMSD to provide school gyms to keep people spread out.

"Even with a lot of people having voted absentee we have more poll workers than ever and so we need to make sure those poll workers are able to stay six feet apart from each other," she said.

The polling place at Orchard Ridge Elementary school's gym wasn't yet set up Monday, but all the supplies were ready for poll workers to get to work Tuesday morning.

The city will have 92 polling places like it does every year, but they will be taking advantage of all the space big gyms like this provide.

"For some of them they are in the same enormous space just set up as separate locations within that space," Witzel-Behl said.

With so many locations they can't set everything up ahead of time, but by 7 am, all of this will be in it's place for voters to cast their ballots.