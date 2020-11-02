Madison police say report of Halloween night ‘kidnapping’ appear to be false

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say a social media report of a kidnapping on Halloween night was likely a domestic dispute.

Police say they took several calls, including a few from media members, following a social media post that indicated someone "saw a girl get kidnapped" on Halloween night.

The post said the kidnapping followed an altercation between a man and woman in a West Gilman Street parking lot.

A Madison police detective was sent to investigate and interviewed an eyewitness. Based on her statements, and the totality of the evidence, it appears this was likely a domestic dispute.

However, police said the man forced a woman into an older van and drove off. Madison police have not yet located the van or its occupants.

The eyewitness said this seemed to be a "couple's quarrel and fight," not a random act.

There have been no subsequent reports of a woman being kidnapped downtown, or any that would indicate someone is now missing.