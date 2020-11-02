Merkel cautious on US vote comment, says she values science

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel declined Monday to comment directly on the U.S. election, but said that she values the advice of scientists. Her words came hours after President Donald Trump took another shot at the top U.S. infectious disease expert. Trump responded to supporters’ chants to Dr. Anthony Fauci during a rally in Florida early Monday by saying: “Don’t tell anybody but let me wait until a little bit after the election.” Asked about her views on whether the leader of Germany’s close ally should heed the word of scientists, Merkel made clear she wouldn’t comment on the vote. But she added that “you know that simply because of my education as a physicist I naturally attribute great weight to scientific advice, and make use of it myself.”