More interest this election in free rides to the polls

MADISON (WKOW) -- Getting to the polls Tuesday may still be a challenge for some people, but there are free and reduced-rate options for some people -- and demand is a bit higher this election.

Union Cab in Madison has been giving people free rides to and from the polls during every election for the last 15 years.

They call it, "Democracy in Motion."

"We're really interested in helping any voters who might be disenfranchised or have any sort of barrier," said sales and marketing representative Julia Ziemer.

Ziemer says there's been a lot more interest in the program this year than in years past.

"People feel that voting is so important for the general, that we're getting a lot more attention for the program than we normally do," she said.

Rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft are offering discounts on trips too and from the polls Tuesday, as well.

Outside of Madison, places like Iowa County are offering free rides to the polls for the elderly and people with disabilities through its ADRC.

At Union Cab, just like everywhere else, the pandemic has presented a challenge this year.

"We've been able to maintain," Ziemer said. "It's definitely been hard. It's scary times."

But they're pushing through and helping out -- in a crucial moment for America.