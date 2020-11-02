New this week: ‘Moonbase 8,’ Kylie Minogue & Niall Horan

This week’s new entertainment releases include two space-orientated projects — on Showtime, “Moonbase 8” stars Fred Armisen, John C. Reilly and Tim Heidecker as astronauts trying to qualify for a moon mission, while Eva Green gives a stunning performance as an ambitious astronaut who must leave behind her young daughter in order to participate in a mission to Mars in the film “Proxima.” The final solo recording from late jazz legend Dave Brubeck will be released Friday and singer-songwriter Niall Horan will livestream a concert Saturday from an empty Royal Albert Hall in London that will raise money for his touring crew.