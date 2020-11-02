No, Pennsylvania isn’t trying to disenfranchise COVID voters

Conservative commentator Wendy Bell is falsely claiming that the administration of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is attempting to “silence voters” by ordering people who were potentially exposed to the coronavirus to stay home on Election Day. Bell made the claim on Facebook on Monday. The reality is that no one is trying to disenfranchise a voter who’s been exposed to the coronavirus. State health officials have never taken legal action against any Pennsylvania resident for breaking quarantine. What’s more, Pennsylvania has a workaround for voters who intended to cast their ballot in person on Election Day, but who no longer can because of an unexpected illness.