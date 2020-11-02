Nuclear waste shipment arrives in Germany, protests likely

BERLIN (AP) — A shipment of reprocessed nuclear waste arrived Monday at a port in northern Germany. Authorities are braced for likely protests as it is transported across the country to a storage site. A ship carrying six containers of waste from the Sellafield reprocessing plant in England docked early Monday morning in Nordenham. From there, it is to be transported by train to the now-closed Biblis nuclear power plant south of Frankfurt. Germany has a strong anti-nuclear movement and waste transports have often drawn large protests. Activists question the safety of the waste containers and storage sites.