Owner of East, West Towne Malls files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

(WKOW) -- CBL Properties confirmed it's starting voluntary bankruptcy proceedings.

The company plans to use the time to restructure and make a plan for a stronger, more stable company.

There will reportedly be no impact on the East or West Towne Malls at this time.

"CBL’s properties will continue to operate as normal and customers can expect business as usual throughout this process. We expect this process to facilitate our financial restructuring, allowing CBL to emerge in a stronger financial position so that we can continue to serve our communities for years to come," said Stacey Keating, the company's senior director for public relations & corporate communications.

CBL Properties' current cash position, as well as the money that's coming in, is expected to be enough to meet restructuring needs.

The company has 107 properties in 26 states.