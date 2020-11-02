Pandemic further complicates Alzheimer’s Disease diagnosis

MADISON (WKOW) -- November is Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month and Monday on Wake Up Wisconsin, we learned more about the disease and how the pandemic is making things harder.

Anna Lezotte, a cognitive support specialist from Madison's senior in-home care company Right at Home, says there are some key warning signs you should be looking for in your loved ones. They include memory loss and confusion.

If you notice frequent forgetfulness, Lezotte said you should reach out to your doctor.

"You want to make sure that you have a full health screen because there could be something else going on that's causing these changes," she said.

Lezotte said the pandemic is further complicating things for people with Alzheimer's and Dementia and their loved ones.

"I think the biggest challenge is the isolation. So the most important thing in helping someone with dementia is keeping them engaged," Lezotte added.

Some ways she recommends doing that is by talking with them regularly on the phone and getting outside to enjoy the outdoors.