Police: Actor Eddie Hassell, 30, killed in Texas shooting

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say the actor Eddie Hassell has died in a shooting. The 30-year-old was known for his roles in the NBC show “Surface” and the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right.” Police say the shooting happened early Sunday in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie. Police say they don’t yet have a motive, but that a car had been taken from the scene of the shooting. No arrests have been made, but police said the car has since been recovered.