Austrian police say several injured after gunfire in Vienna

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in the capital Vienna. The head of the Jewish community in Vienna, said the shooting Monday night took place in the street where the city’s main synagogue is located but that it wasn’t clear whether the house of worship had been targeted. The synagogue was already closed at the time of the shooting. Austrian news agency APA quoted the country’s Interior Ministry saying one attacker has been killed and another could be on the run. Police said the police operation in the center of the city was ongoing Monday night and urged people to avoid all open spaces and public transport.