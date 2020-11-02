Sauk Prairie goes after two state titles this weekend

Sauk Prairie High School has a big weekend coming up, the Eagles will play for state titles in girls volleyball and boys soccer.

In girls volleyball, the Eagles head to state with a 23-5 record for a season they weren't sure if they would get to play.

"It definitely is a dream come true," said Olivia Breunig, a senior captain on the team. "It's something that I never would've thought would happen this year not having the spring season last year and this being up in the air."

The girls have gone all season playing through the COVID-19 pandemic. They wear masks while they play.

"This is so weird, I'll look out on the floor and think how did this even happen?, said senior captain Kaitlyn Brickl. "There's so many questions and stuff like that but it's definitely gotten to be more normal than it was."

This is the Eagles first trip to state in girls volleyball since 2009. This will be there first time playing at state in the Division 1 bracket as they will play the No. 1 seed, Hamilton at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the semifinals at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School.

Eagles head coach Amy Schlimgen said, "the mentality of these girls and the attitudes of these girls has made me believe it. Why not, why not us?"

For more information on the girls state volleyball tournament, click here.

The volleyball team isn't the only Eagles team that punched their ticket to state, but so did the boys soccer team. It's their first appearance in 24 years.

The Eagles boys soccer team is 10-2-3 on the season. They've played 15 games, that's the second most of all state qualifiers. Not bad for a schedule that didn't have it's usual nearby opponents.

"We were missing Waunakee, Mount Horeb, DeForest, some big conference games we've missed out on," said Eagles head coach Drew Kornish.

"I think we played the teams we are supposed to be playing this year and have taken care of business the way that we need to."

The Eagles will play the No. 1 seed Delavan-Darien in the Division 2 bracket on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Marshfield High School. This is their first trip to state since 1996, when they won a Division 2 title.

"I never really thought this far. I guess I didn't think we were going to make state at all," said Eagles senior goaltender Luke Baumgardt.

For more information on the boys state soccer tournament, click here.