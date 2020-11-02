Trump administration approves Georgia health plan

ATLANTA (AP) — The Trump administration has approved Georgia’s plan to overhaul how state residents buy health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced that federal officials on Sunday signed off on Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposal to offer federally subsidized health insurance through private brokers instead of the HealthCare.gov website. Georgia would be the first state where residents would buy insurance directly from brokers or insurers on sites where they would be able to compare plans that meet the requirements of the ACA with those that don’t. Kemp’s administration says private brokers will offer more options. Critics worry the move will drive healthy people to cheaper plans.