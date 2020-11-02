UN expert airs human rights concerns ahead of Myanmar vote

GENEVA (AP) — An independent human rights expert working with the United Nations is calling on Myanmar’s government and military leadership to stop persecuting supporters of the opposition ahead of Sunday’s general election. Former U.S. congressman Thomas Andrews is the U.N. special investigator on Myanmar. He urging free and fair elections in Myanmar but expressing concerns about the denial of the vote to Rohingya Muslims and others based on race, ethnicity or religion. Andrews says the Myanmar army is using a penal code set up under colonialist Britain in 1861 to “lock up journalists, students and others for exercising their basic right to free expression.”