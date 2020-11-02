Unofficial election results could come out later than normal

MADISON (WKOW) -- The surge of absentee balloting is what could delay the release of unofficial results Tuesday night, since they take longer to count than in-person votes and poll workers can't begin to count them until polls open.

That will be a challenge, especially in places like Milwaukee, where the absentee ballots are counted in one central location.

"We are anticipating completing this process between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. the morning after the election," said Julietta Henry, Milwaukee Co. Election Commission Exec Dir.

Not every city, village or town hall will go that late.

Most municipalities in the state count absentee ballots at the polling sites.