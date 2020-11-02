UW expert recommends advanced testing if Badger game goes on

MADISON (WKOW) - A UW-Madison health expert recommends COVID-19 testing of members of the Badger football program be expanded to include another, more accurate test, if the team's Saturday game is played against Purdue at Camp Randall Stadium.



UW-Madison officials canceled the team's planned, Oct. 31 game at Nebraska, as an outbreak of the coronavirus included twenty-two players and staff members with positive cases as of that date.

"I would think you would want to intensify the testing beyond just the antigen testing and you would want to include PCR testing," says UW-Madison Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine David O'Connor. O'Connor stresses he does speak for his department or the university and has not consulted with the UW Athletic Department.



Members of the Badger football program undergo daily, antigen tests. But that test is not considered as accurate as PCR testing, which has been used at National Guard-staffed, drive through locations across the state. O'Connor says the antigen test has a turn-around time in minutes. But he says the PCR test turn-around involves hours, and analysis at laboratories. O'Connor still urges consideration of the additional testing given the outbreak and the upcoming game. "I would err on the side of caution for resuming activities because I think we just need to get a handle on what these sorts of outbreaks mean," O'Connor says.

O'Connor's laboratory is doing sophisticated, genetic sequencing on samples of the UW football program's positive coronavirus tests to try to pin down the origin of the outbreak. The sequencing produces what O'Connor calls a fingerprint of the virus and allows for comparison between virus samples beyond those of the program. "We can use those sequences as a fingerprint to determine whether a group of individuals have virus from a common source or from different sources," O'Connor says.



O'Connor says his research should yield a result on the outbreak's potential source by next week.

O'Connor says it is possible previous, negative Antigen tests for players and staff lulled them into complacence related to intervention steps to curtail virus spread, such as mask wearing and social distance. He compares it to the Rose Garden introduction event of the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett that came just before President Trump tested positive for COVID-19. "We know from the White House super spreader event a couple weeks ago that people who were being tested thought that was an immunity shield and that when they were getting tested at the White House, that meant they didn't have to wear masks, that they didn't have to social distance," O'Connor says. "The testing is not a replacement for those other sorts of mitigation strategies."

UW officials say a decision on whether the scheduled, Badger game Saturday against Purdue takes place may be announced Tuesday.

O'Connor says the timing of COVID-19 testing on game days may need to be reevaluated.



"The Big Ten mandates that testing be completed at a minimum 4 hours before competition," UW Athletic Department Director of Football Brand Communications Brian Lucas says, noting tests can be administered the evening before a morning kick off.



"This window might need to be shortened to something like an hour before kickoff...if it turns out that the current interval creates an unacceptably large gap," O'Connor says.





