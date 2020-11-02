Voting at the polls? Here’s how to stay safe and healthy
MADISON (WKOW) – As millions of Americans go to the polls tomorrow for the election, UW Health officials are offering tips on staying safe while voting in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Wear a mask over your nose and mouth while voting and waiting in line to vote.
- Wash your hands before and after you leave the polling place.
- While waiting in line, use hand sanitizer especially after touching shared surfaces like voting machines or door handles.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with the inside of your elbow or a tissue, even if wearing a mask.
- Maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing. Lines might be longer but avoid gathering or crowding.
- Dress warmly if you expect to be in outdoor lines.
- To avoid crowds, try to vote during “off-peak” hours like mid-morning if possible.
- As ever, it is not recommended for a person to leave the house if they have tested positive for COVID-19 or are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.
- If you are hospitalized and unable to vote in person, you may receive assistance in voting absentee.
- If you have COVID-19 symptoms but have not tested positive or been required to isolate, voting curbside at your polling place may be an option.