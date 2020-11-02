Wisconsin logs another 3,433 virus cases, 3 more deaths

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has recorded another 3,433 coronavirus cases and three more deaths, continuing a COVID-19 surge that began in early September. The seven-day average for new cases hit 4,463 on Monday, nearly double what it was a month ago and more than six times as high as what it was before the surge began two months ago. Wisconsin ranks third in the number of new cases per capita, behind only North Dakota and South Dakota. There have now been 2,050 deaths in Wisconsin attributed to COVID-19, which is the 27th highest in the country overall and the 39th highest per capita at 35 deaths per 100,000 people.