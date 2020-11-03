2 former eBay employees indicted in harassment campaign

BOSTON (AP) — Two former eBay Inc. employees have been indicted by a grand jury on charges that they participated in a campaign to terrorize a Massachusetts couple that included threats and disturbing deliveries of things like live spiders sent to their home. James Baugh and David Harville are among several former employees who were arrested in June. Authorities have described it as a scheme to ruin the lives of the couple who ran a website that was critical of the company. An attorney for Baugh declined to comment on Tuesday. An email seeking comment was sent to a lawyer for Harville.