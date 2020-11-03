$59.5 Janesville schools referendums pass

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Both referendums put before voters in the School District of Janesville have passed.

With 100 percent of the vote in, the two questions both received a majority of yes votes.

The first question asked for $22.5 million to support needed upgrades to district buildings.

The second, a $37 million request, allows the district to exceed its revenue limit imposed by the state to continue "programs and services," according to the district's website.

"We are pleased that the board could find a solution that meets the needs of the district," the board of education said in a written statement. "We also appreciated having an open dialogue with individual community members and hearing a variety of views on how to address the opportunities and challenges we face together."