ABC News PROJECTS: Tom Tiffany wins reelection to 7th District seat

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — According to ABC News projections, Incumbent Tom Tiffany again wins the seat to Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

As of 9:40 pm on November 3, ABC News reports Tiffany took 65,079 votes

(63%), while Democratic competitor Tricia Zunker took 38,458(37%).

Tiffany and Zunker last vied against each other for the 7th District seat during a special election in May, where Tiffany took the seat with 57% of the vote. The special election was to fill the seat vacated by Sean Duffy.

Before his election to Congress, Tiffany served in the Wisconsin Senate, and prior to that the Assembly. And before his political career, Tiffany owned operated Wilderness Cruises and worked as a dam tender for 25 years.

Tiffany will now serve a two-year term meaning he is up for reelection again in 2022.

Click here for up to date election results