Agency strips bargaining powers of immigration judges’ union

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal labor authority has stripped the collective bargaining powers of a national union representing more than 450 immigration judges that has been outspoken about the Trump administration’s policies. The Federal Labor Relations Authority on Tuesday sided with the Department of Justice that immigration judges hold a position akin to management and therefore do not have the right to unionize. The National Association of Immigration Judges says immigration judges do not have a supervisory role and have the right to be protected as federal government employees. They vowed to fight the decision. The Trump administration did not respond to a request for comment.